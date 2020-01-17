Dr. Jason Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Horowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Horowitz, MD
Dr. Jason Horowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Horowitz's Office Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Robert Burch Family Eye Center250 West 64th Street, New York, NY 10023 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue880 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022 Directions
CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute635 West 165th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Dr. Horowitz for years. Always thorough, explains everything clearly, listens.
About Dr. Jason Horowitz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1679535314
Education & Certifications
- Waterbury Hosp|Waterbury Hospital
- Ophthalmology
