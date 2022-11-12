Overview

Dr. Jason Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Kim works at Eye Institute PC in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.