Dr. Jason Kim, MD
Dr. Jason Kim, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Eye Institute PC1301 4th Ave NW Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 391-2722Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Kim was very helpful. I had a lot of questions that he took the time to answer. He reviewed my records and discussed the options. I am very pleased with the results of the procedure. I am almost completely resolved of my symptoms. I’ve had a long history of back pain issues and greatly improved after Dr. Kim’s help. I have provided his contact for my friends who have similar issues.
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
