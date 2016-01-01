See All Neurologists in Goleta, CA
Dr. Jason Kiner, MD

Neurology
1.0 (3)
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Kiner, MD

Dr. Jason Kiner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Goleta, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.

Dr. Kiner works at TelaDoc in Goleta, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kiner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TelaDoc
    7402 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kiner?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jason Kiner, MD

    • Neurology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1548466030
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kiner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

