Dr. Jason Lei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Lei, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Lei, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.
Dr. Lei works at
Locations
-
1
Northeast Surgical Associates at Torresdale3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 235, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lei?
I definitely would recommend Dr. Lei. I went to the er of the hospital. Dr. Lei perform surgery on me. Took the gallbladder out. I felt fine within a week. I would go back to him again if I ever need his service. Had a 2 week check and all is fine. I trust him totally. If I could I give him 10 stars.
About Dr. Jason Lei, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- Male
- 1821353517
Education & Certifications
- Hofstra Northwell SchofMed @ Staten Island Un Hosp
- Atlantic Health Systems
- Atlantic Health Systems
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lei has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lei accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lei works at
Dr. Lei speaks Cantonese.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Lei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.