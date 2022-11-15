Dr. Jason Liauw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liauw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Liauw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Liauw, MD
Dr. Jason Liauw, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Liauw works at
Dr. Liauw's Office Locations
Beel Medical Inc.23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 405, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 588-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I realize that every situation that a person is in is owned by that person so it may not apply to everyone. I can tell you that I went to eight doctors before Dr. Liauw and not a single one of them had figured out what was hurting me. They all treated me with the same protocol , one after the other medication‘s injections epidurals, physical therapy more prescriptions and so on. I was at my last hope for certainty . I was desperate and was on the brink of going to the emergency room a couple times but held out for my visit with Dr. Liauw. He was my ninth doctor concerning my issue and he was the only one to take a deeper look into what might be troubling me. I’m not sure if it took him three minutes or 10 minutes, whatever it was it was more than any other doctor had done. Two weeks later I ended up having a multi level fusion surgery on my lumbar spine and the removal of a 1.5 cm herniation that everyone else had missed. Finally I am on the mend. I have Dr. Liao to thank for it!!!
About Dr. Jason Liauw, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Chinese
- 1285806091
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liauw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liauw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liauw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liauw has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liauw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liauw speaks Chinese.
127 patients have reviewed Dr. Liauw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liauw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liauw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liauw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.