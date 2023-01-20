Dr. Jason Lindsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Lindsay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Lindsay, MD
Dr. Jason Lindsay, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center and Stone County Medical Center.
Dr. Lindsay works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lindsay's Office Locations
-
1
Jason Lindsay15 Green Valley Dr, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 701-0490Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 628 Hospital Dr Ste 3A, Mountain Home, AR 72653 Directions (870) 508-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baxter Regional Medical Center
- Stone County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- QualChoice
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindsay?
Very caring
About Dr. Jason Lindsay, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1740356153
Education & Certifications
- So Il University School Of Med
- LSU SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindsay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindsay works at
Dr. Lindsay has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindsay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.