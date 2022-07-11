Overview of Dr. Jason McConnell, MD

Dr. Jason McConnell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center and North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McConnell works at Knox Orthopaedics in Mountain Home, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.