Overview of Dr. Jason Merritt, MD

Dr. Jason Merritt, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies, North Colorado Medical Center and Poudre Valley Hospital.



Dr. Merritt works at The Nephrology Clinic PC in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Nephrotic Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.