Dr. Jason Rhee, MD
Dr. Jason Rhee, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee's Office Locations
- 1 520 S Virgil Ave Ste 303, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 493-1744
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Steriod injections in spine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 23 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Khmer and Korean
- 1336191980
- New York University School of Medicine
