Dr. Jason Shellnut, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Shellnut works at Oakland Colon/Rectal Associates in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, Port Placements or Replacements and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.