Dr. Jason Tomsic, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Tomsic, DO

Dr. Jason Tomsic, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Tomsic works at The Skin Center Medical Spa in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tomsic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Skin Center Medical Spa
    2275 Swallow Hill Rd Ste 2500, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 429-1151
  2. 2
    The Skin Center Medical Spa
    806 S Aiken Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 621-5115
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    The Skin Center Medical Spa
    11279 Perry Hwy Ste 315, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 933-1151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Second-Degree Burns
Umbilical Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Second-Degree Burns

Treatment frequency



Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jason Tomsic, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578766200
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
