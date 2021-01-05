Overview of Dr. Jason Tomsic, DO

Dr. Jason Tomsic, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Tomsic works at The Skin Center Medical Spa in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.