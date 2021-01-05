Dr. Jason Tomsic, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomsic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Tomsic, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Tomsic, DO
Dr. Jason Tomsic, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Tomsic works at
Dr. Tomsic's Office Locations
-
1
The Skin Center Medical Spa2275 Swallow Hill Rd Ste 2500, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Directions (412) 429-1151
-
2
The Skin Center Medical Spa806 S Aiken Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 621-5115Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
-
3
The Skin Center Medical Spa11279 Perry Hwy Ste 315, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-1151
Hospital Affiliations
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I ABSOLUTELY adore and LOVE the entire team. I am truly thankful for them! I’m glad I did my extensive homework and found the right team that was suitable for me in this Life changing process. From start to finish they held my hand through the entire process! from the Initial call with questions then the Live FaceTime consultation with both doctors explaining everything VERY thoroughly. Instantly felt like a family tight net the moment They Open the door and let me in the skincenter. I am truly thankful for all hands on deck that had a part in my life changing process. I say life changing because that’s exactly what they did for me! changed my life! They brought life into My Breast! I am obsessed with my breast! I’m a Nurse, I specialize in wound care. I had my reservations on surgery due to me taking care of a lot of bad surgeries. I never had any surgeries However this team Dr. Brandy/Dr. Tomsic/Rebecca/Liv/Marylnn The anesthesiologist and KIM still cares for me PostOp Are The BEST!
About Dr. Jason Tomsic, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1578766200
Education & Certifications
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomsic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tomsic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomsic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomsic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomsic.
