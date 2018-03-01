Overview

Dr. Jason Wilkes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Wilkes works at Tennessee Valley Gastroenterlgy in Florence, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Polypectomy, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.