Dr. Jason Wilkes, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Wilkes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Wilkes works at
Locations
Tennessee Valley Gastroenterology416 N Seminary St Ste 3100, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 766-8667
North Alabama Medical Center1701 Veterans Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 629-1000Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best gastroenterologist around!!
About Dr. Jason Wilkes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1083657688
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkes works at
Dr. Wilkes has seen patients for Duodenal Polypectomy, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilkes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkes.
