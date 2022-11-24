Dr. Jason Wilmoth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilmoth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Wilmoth, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Wilmoth works at
Dr. Wilmoth's Office Locations
-
1
Otolaryngology Associates1245 Highland Ave Ste 502, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic visit. Diagnosed problem quickly, performed necessary treatment and sent me home a new person!
About Dr. Jason Wilmoth, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1326080185
Education & Certifications
- Shands at the University of Florida
- Shands at the University of Florida
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr. Wilmoth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilmoth accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilmoth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilmoth works at
Dr. Wilmoth has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilmoth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilmoth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilmoth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilmoth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilmoth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.