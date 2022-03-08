Dr. Jason Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Wu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They completed their fellowship with University Of Minnesota
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic - Maple Grove9825 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions
North Memorial Health Heart & Vascular Clinic - Robbinsdale3300 Oakdale Ave N Ste 200, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Good bedside manner and explained medication options to my 81 yr old mother very thoroughly so she could understand.
About Dr. Jason Wu, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1124348248
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Michigan
- Cardiovascular Disease
