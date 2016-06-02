Dr. Jason Yip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Yip, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Yip, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Placentia-Linda Hospital and West Anaheim Medical Center.
Dr. Yip works at
Locations
Care First Surgical Center LLC408 S Beach Blvd Ste 211, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (714) 527-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
- West Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- ARTA Health Network
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Monarch Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yip cared for my husband at Placentia Linda, he took the time to find out where the bleeding was. My husband is singing praises of him, he is now changing GI Doctors.
About Dr. Jason Yip, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tufts U Sch Med Boston
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yip has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yip accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yip works at
Dr. Yip has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yip speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yip. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yip.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.