Dr. Jason Yip, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Yip, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center, Placentia-Linda Hospital and West Anaheim Medical Center.

Dr. Yip works at OC GastroCare in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Care First Surgical Center LLC
    408 S Beach Blvd Ste 211, Anaheim, CA 92804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 527-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
  • Placentia-Linda Hospital
  • West Anaheim Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • ARTA Health Network
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jun 02, 2016
    Dr. Yip cared for my husband at Placentia Linda, he took the time to find out where the bleeding was. My husband is singing praises of him, he is now changing GI Doctors.
    Neida Reese in Cypress — Jun 02, 2016
    About Dr. Jason Yip, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487862066
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tufts U Sch Med Boston
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Yip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yip has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yip has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yip has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yip on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Yip speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yip. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yip.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yip, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yip appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

