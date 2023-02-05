Dr. Jaspal Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaspal Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaspal Singh, MD
Dr. Jaspal Singh, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Center for Comprehensive Spine Care240 East 59th Street 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Rehabilitation Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical Center525 East 68th Street 16th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Singh has been very helpful with a program to help relieve my knee pain.
About Dr. Jaspal Singh, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
358 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
