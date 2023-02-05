Overview of Dr. Jaspal Singh, MD

Dr. Jaspal Singh, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Singh works at Center for Comprehensive Spine Care in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Epidural Block, Facet Blocks and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.