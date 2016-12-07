See All Otolaryngologists in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Jasper Castillo III, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jasper Castillo III, MD

Dr. Jasper Castillo III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Castillo III works at North Alabama Ent in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillectomy and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Castillo III's Office Locations

    North Alabama Ent
    927 Franklin St SE Ste 100, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 536-9300
    Vaccinating Alabama Kids in Schools
    1963 Memorial Pkwy SW Ste 5, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 536-9300
    North Alabama Ent. Associates PC
    8337 Highway 72 W Ste 301, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 772-1884

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tonsillectomy
Sleep Apnea
Ear Tube Placement
Tonsillectomy
Sleep Apnea
Ear Tube Placement

Tonsillectomy
Sleep Apnea
Ear Tube Placement
Adenoidectomy
Allergic Rhinitis
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Sinusitis
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Thyroid Scan
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillitis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wound Repair
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Balloon Sinuplasty
Bell's Palsy
Broken Nose
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Lip and Palate
Cleft Palate
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Facial Fracture
Frenectomy
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngitis
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sinusitis
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tracheal Surgery
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 07, 2016
    Dr. Castillo is a great physician. He is kind and very good at explaining things during the visit. I would recommend him to anyone.
    Huntsville, AL — Dec 07, 2016
    About Dr. Jasper Castillo III, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558468504
    Education & Certifications

    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Jasper Castillo III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castillo III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castillo III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castillo III has seen patients for Tonsillectomy and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

