Overview of Dr. Javed Suleman, MB BS

Dr. Javed Suleman, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Hospital and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Suleman works at Advanced Heart Care Services in Richmond Hill, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.