Dr. Javed Suleman, MB BS

Cardiology
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Javed Suleman, MB BS

Dr. Javed Suleman, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Hospital and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Suleman works at Advanced Heart Care Services in Richmond Hill, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Suleman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Heart Care Services
    11710 Hillside Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Advanced Medical Care
    795 Coney Island Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Knickerbocker Medical Care
    739 Knickerbocker Ave Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Qazi K Haider MD
    14014 Cherry Ave Fl 1, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia
Chest Pain
Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Feb 06, 2016
    I was referred to him by my primary doctor, the cardiologist is a real professional and he knows his job very well. A very friendly doctor with a very positive attitude, well mannered, well behaved and very knowledgeable. He really knows what he does because the diagnosis is super with the facility properly equipped. I don't want anybody to be sick but if someone is forced to go to the doctor, I would suggest the person to go and see this doctor.
    M. N in Valley Stream, NY — Feb 06, 2016
    About Dr. Javed Suleman, MB BS

    • Cardiology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1861554560
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital|St Vincent Hosp
    • North Shore Med Ctr
    • North Shore Med Ctr
    • UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

