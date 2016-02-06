Dr. Javed Suleman, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Javed Suleman, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Javed Suleman, MB BS
Dr. Javed Suleman, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Hospital and Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Suleman works at
Dr. Suleman's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Heart Care Services11710 Hillside Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions
-
2
Advanced Medical Care795 Coney Island Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions
-
3
Knickerbocker Medical Care739 Knickerbocker Ave Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11221 Directions
-
4
Qazi K Haider MD14014 Cherry Ave Fl 1, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suleman?
I was referred to him by my primary doctor, the cardiologist is a real professional and he knows his job very well. A very friendly doctor with a very positive attitude, well mannered, well behaved and very knowledgeable. He really knows what he does because the diagnosis is super with the facility properly equipped. I don't want anybody to be sick but if someone is forced to go to the doctor, I would suggest the person to go and see this doctor.
About Dr. Javed Suleman, MB BS
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1861554560
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital|St Vincent Hosp
- North Shore Med Ctr
- North Shore Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suleman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Suleman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Suleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suleman works at
Dr. Suleman has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suleman speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Suleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.