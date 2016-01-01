See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tamarac, FL
Dr. Javier Espinal, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Javier Espinal, MD

Dr. Javier Espinal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana.

Dr. Espinal works at New Life Health Care Group Inc. in Tamarac, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Espinal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Life Health Care Group Inc.
    7800 N University Dr, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 670-1170

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Acidosis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia

Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cold Sore
Dyslipidemia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders
Overweight
Pap Smear
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Incontinence
Vitamin D Deficiency
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Javier Espinal, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • 1023326410
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Espinal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Espinal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Espinal works at New Life Health Care Group Inc. in Tamarac, FL. View the full address on Dr. Espinal’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

