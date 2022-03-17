Overview

Dr. Jawad Shaikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Army Medical College, National University Of Sciences And Technology (Nust).



Dr. Shaikh works at Dr. Jawad Zar Shaikh, M.D., P.A. in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.