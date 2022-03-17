Dr. Jawad Shaikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jawad Shaikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jawad Shaikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Army Medical College, National University Of Sciences And Technology (Nust).

Locations
1
Dr. Jawad Zar Shaikh, M.D., P.A.11212 State Highway 151 Ste 230, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 228-0044
2
Dr. Jawad Zar Shaikh, M.D., P.A.414 Navarro St Ste 1431, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience and Dr. Shaikh was very thorough with his assessment. He addressed all my health questions and made sure I understood. He did treat me like I was family and I am glad to have Dr. Shaikh as my cardiologist.
About Dr. Jawad Shaikh, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1679571376
Education & Certifications
- Jersey City Med Center
- Combined Military Hosp
- Army Medical College, National University Of Sciences And Technology (Nust)
- Pakistan
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shaikh has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaikh speaks Spanish and Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaikh.
