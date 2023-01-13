Dr. Jay Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Barnett, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Barnett, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Barnett works at
Locations
-
1
Greater Washington Dermatology - Rockville2401 Research Blvd Ste 260, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 786-3359Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Fort Myers7310 College Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (844) 239-5335Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Cambio Dermatology - Cape Coral632 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 201, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (844) 238-6043Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Greater Washington Dermatology - Olney18109 Prince Philip Dr Ste 370, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 786-3354Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Annapolis200 Harry S Truman Pkwy, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (844) 239-4117
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnett?
Front desk polite and friendly
About Dr. Jay Barnett, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1396724779
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barnett using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett works at
Dr. Barnett has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barnett speaks Spanish.
144 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.