Dr. Jay Barnett, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Barnett works at Greater Washington Dermatology - Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Fort Myers, FL, Cape Coral, FL, Olney, MD and Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

