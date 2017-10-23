Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Bernstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Bernstein, MD
Dr. Jay Bernstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Moorefield Eye Hosp
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations
Advocare Pediatric Ophthalmology Associates218 Ridgedale Ave Ste 100, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 326-8895
Teresa Reitz LLC114 S Euclid Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 317-9811
Martin R. Curlik M.d. PA138 S Euclid Ave, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 317-9811
Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 326-8895
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been bringing my son to Dr Jay Bernstein and Dr. Mayumi Mori now for the past 4 years and both doctors are extremely friendly and caring. They take their time with the patient and also they answer all questions that I had. The office staff is super friendly with the kids and super helpful on the phone when making appts and informing you in regards to any insurance questions you may have. I will continue with this practice and these doctors until my son ages out of their practice.
About Dr. Jay Bernstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Japanese
- 1053314955
Education & Certifications
- Moorefield Eye Hosp
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- Highland General Hospital (California)
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Farsightedness and Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernstein speaks Japanese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.