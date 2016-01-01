Dr. Bienenfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Bienenfeld, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jay Bienenfeld, DPM
Dr. Jay Bienenfeld, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Bienenfeld works at
Dr. Bienenfeld's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Jay Bienenfeld Dpm Pllc165 Taylor St, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Directions (718) 599-0753
-
2
Qhc Upstate Medical PC4426 18th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 854-0001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bienenfeld?
About Dr. Jay Bienenfeld, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
- 1922166701
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bienenfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bienenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bienenfeld works at
Dr. Bienenfeld has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bienenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bienenfeld speaks Yiddish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bienenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bienenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bienenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bienenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.