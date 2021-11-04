See All Podiatrists in Brookfield, WI
Dr. Jay Christensen, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Brookfield, WI
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jay Christensen, DPM

Dr. Jay Christensen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.

Dr. Christensen works at Advanced Foot and Ankle of Wisconsin in Brookfield, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI and Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Christensen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Towne Centre Medical Sc
    19035 W Capitol Dr Ste 101, Brookfield, WI 53045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 763-9007
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Foot and Ankle of Wisconsin, LLC (Layton)
    2500 W Layton Ave Ste 170, Milwaukee, WI 53221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 281-1500
  3. 3
    North Shore Foot & Ankle
    2005 S LAKE PARK RD, Appleton, WI 54915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 882-9990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Sever's Disease
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Sever's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 04, 2021
    I had reconstructive surgery on both of my feet by Dr. Christiansen. He did an amazing job & was very caring & took my concerns seriously. The team in his office is awesome & very professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Christiansen to any potential patients. The surgeries were done flawlessly & I am now walking on both feet without pain.
    Sandra L. Jadin — Nov 04, 2021
    About Dr. Jay Christensen, DPM

    Podiatry
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    11 years of experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1144589961
    • 1144589961
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - St Joseph
    Internship
    • St Joseph Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Dakota
