Dr. Jay Christensen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Christensen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jay Christensen, DPM
Dr. Jay Christensen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brookfield, WI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Christensen works at
Dr. Christensen's Office Locations
-
1
Towne Centre Medical Sc19035 W Capitol Dr Ste 101, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (262) 763-9007Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Foot and Ankle of Wisconsin, LLC (Layton)2500 W Layton Ave Ste 170, Milwaukee, WI 53221 Directions (414) 281-1500
-
3
North Shore Foot & Ankle2005 S LAKE PARK RD, Appleton, WI 54915 Directions (920) 882-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christensen?
I had reconstructive surgery on both of my feet by Dr. Christiansen. He did an amazing job & was very caring & took my concerns seriously. The team in his office is awesome & very professional. I would highly recommend Dr. Christiansen to any potential patients. The surgeries were done flawlessly & I am now walking on both feet without pain.
About Dr. Jay Christensen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1144589961
Education & Certifications
- Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - St Joseph
- St Joseph Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- University of South Dakota
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christensen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christensen works at
Dr. Christensen has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Christensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christensen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.