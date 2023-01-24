Dr. Jay Chun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Chun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Chun, MD
Dr. Jay Chun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Chun's Office Locations
1
Altair Health - Morristown310 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-7800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Spine and Wellness Center60 Columbia Rd Ste 100, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 845-2500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Summit11 Overlook Rd Ste 180, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (833) 425-8247Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 4 11 Upper Overlook Rd Ste 180, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (973) 285-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chun is amazing and his bedside manner are great. He’s caring and understanding. Dr Chun gave me my life back. He explains everything and takes his time doing it. He’s a great surgeon.
About Dr. Jay Chun, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Korean
- 1548227663
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chun accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chun has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chun speaks Korean.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.