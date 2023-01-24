See All Neurosurgeons in Morristown, NJ
Dr. Jay Chun, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (67)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jay Chun, MD

Dr. Jay Chun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Chun works at Atlantic Neurosurgical Specialists in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Altair Health - Morristown
    310 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 285-7800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Spine and Wellness Center
    60 Columbia Rd Ste 100, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 845-2500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Summit
    11 Overlook Rd Ste 180, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 425-8247
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    11 Upper Overlook Rd Ste 180, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 285-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jan 24, 2023
    Dr Chun is amazing and his bedside manner are great. He’s caring and understanding. Dr Chun gave me my life back. He explains everything and takes his time doing it. He’s a great surgeon.
    Joseph Plaza — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Jay Chun, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548227663
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University School Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University, College Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Chun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chun has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Chun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

