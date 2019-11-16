Overview

Dr. Jay Ellis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ellis works at Tejas Anesthesia in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.