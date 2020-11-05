See All Rheumatologists in Denison, IA
Dr. Jay Kenik, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Denison, IA
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jay Kenik, MD

Dr. Jay Kenik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denison, IA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone County Health Center, Cass County Memorial Hospital, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Clarinda Regional Health Center, Columbus Community Hospital, Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Shenandoah Medical Center and Wagner Community Memorial Hospital Avera.

Dr. Kenik works at Hematology & Oncology Consultants, P.C. in Denison, IA with other offices in Columbus, NE, Omaha, NE, Bellevue, NE, Onawa, IA and Red Oak, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kenik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Crawford County Memorial Hospital
    100 Medical Pkwy, Denison, IA 51442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 265-2600
  2. 2
    Alegent Creighton Rheumatology Columbus
    4508 38th St Ste 157, Columbus, NE 68601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 717-6020
  3. 3
    Alegent Creighton Clinic Rheumatology CUMC
    601 N 30th St # 5700, Omaha, NE 68131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 717-0750
  4. 4
    Alegent Creighton Rheumatology Bellevue
    3308 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE 68123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 717-0750
  5. 5
    Alegent Creighton Rheumatology Lakeside
    16909 Lakeside Hills Ct, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 717-0750
  6. 6
    CHI Health Clinics
    7710 Mercy Rd Ste 3000, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 717-0750
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Alegent Creighton Dermatology Onawa
    1600 Diamond St, Onawa, IA 51040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 423-9363
  8. 8
    Alegent Health Red Oak Internal Medici
    1400 Senate Ave Ste 108, Red Oak, IA 51566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 623-7280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boone County Health Center
  • Cass County Memorial Hospital
  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Clarinda Regional Health Center
  • Columbus Community Hospital
  • Crawford County Memorial Hospital
  • Montgomery County Memorial Hospital
  • Shenandoah Medical Center
  • Wagner Community Memorial Hospital Avera

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Fibromyalgia

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 05, 2020
    Gary Mohr was very satisfied with Dr. Kenik. He was very friendly and down to earth, easy to visit with and so caring. He has psoriatic arthritis and finally got relief after going to Dr. Kenik. I would recommend him to anybody. However, he has retired now.
    Gary Mohr — Nov 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jay Kenik, MD
    About Dr. Jay Kenik, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1063522266
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mich Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Creighton Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Kenik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kenik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kenik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kenik has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

