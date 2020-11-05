Dr. Jay Kenik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Kenik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Kenik, MD
Dr. Jay Kenik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denison, IA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boone County Health Center, Cass County Memorial Hospital, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Clarinda Regional Health Center, Columbus Community Hospital, Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Montgomery County Memorial Hospital, Shenandoah Medical Center and Wagner Community Memorial Hospital Avera.
Dr. Kenik works at
Dr. Kenik's Office Locations
Crawford County Memorial Hospital100 Medical Pkwy, Denison, IA 51442 Directions (712) 265-2600
Alegent Creighton Rheumatology Columbus4508 38th St Ste 157, Columbus, NE 68601 Directions (402) 717-6020
Alegent Creighton Clinic Rheumatology CUMC601 N 30th St # 5700, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 717-0750
Alegent Creighton Rheumatology Bellevue3308 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE 68123 Directions (402) 717-0750
Alegent Creighton Rheumatology Lakeside16909 Lakeside Hills Ct, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 717-0750
CHI Health Clinics7710 Mercy Rd Ste 3000, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 717-0750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Alegent Creighton Dermatology Onawa1600 Diamond St, Onawa, IA 51040 Directions (712) 423-9363
Alegent Health Red Oak Internal Medici1400 Senate Ave Ste 108, Red Oak, IA 51566 Directions (712) 623-7280
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone County Health Center
- Cass County Memorial Hospital
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Clarinda Regional Health Center
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Crawford County Memorial Hospital
- Montgomery County Memorial Hospital
- Shenandoah Medical Center
- Wagner Community Memorial Hospital Avera
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Gary Mohr was very satisfied with Dr. Kenik. He was very friendly and down to earth, easy to visit with and so caring. He has psoriatic arthritis and finally got relief after going to Dr. Kenik. I would recommend him to anybody. However, he has retired now.
About Dr. Jay Kenik, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mich Med Ctr
- Creighton Affil Hosps
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenik accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenik has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kenik speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.