Dr. Jay Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Levy, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Levy, MD
Dr. Jay Levy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center and Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy's Office Locations
-
1
LeJuene Office351 NW 42nd Ave Ste 501, Miami, FL 33126 Directions (305) 643-8871
-
2
Murray Ocular Oncology & Retina Inc.6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 612, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-8850
-
3
North Miami Office184 Ne 168th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 655-0411
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson North Medical Center
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Special Needs Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
Dr Levy is a skilled and confident surgeon. During my retinal detachment surgery, and follow through, he was always understanding and responsive to my questions and concerns. Highly recommend Dr L and his staff.
About Dr. Jay Levy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851388201
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy speaks Spanish.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.