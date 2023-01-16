Overview of Dr. Jay Levy, MD

Dr. Jay Levy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center and Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Levy works at Retina Macula Specialists of Miami in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL and North Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.