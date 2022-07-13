Dr. Liss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Liss, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Liss, MD
Dr. Jay Liss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Perry County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Liss works at
Dr. Liss' Office Locations
Jay L. Liss Inc.8711 Watson Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63119 Directions (314) 961-9871
Hospital Affiliations
- Perry County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liss is just awesome. It's great to find a provider that is so relatable and flexible. I can't say enough about Dr. Liss and his staff is super-friendly and helpful as well. I Highly recommend him for medication management of ADHD.
About Dr. Jay Liss, MD
- Psychiatry
- 57 years of experience
- English, French
- 1679584494
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liss has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Adjustment Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liss speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Liss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liss.
