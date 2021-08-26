Overview

Dr. Jay Mohan, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine with OCC Special Emphasis in Hospital Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Mclaren Macomb, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Mohan works at McLaren Cardiovascular Institute in Mount Clemens, MI with other offices in Lenox, MI and Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.