Dr. Jay Mohan, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jay Mohan, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine with OCC Special Emphasis in Hospital Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Mclaren Macomb, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.
McLaren Macomb Cardiovascular Institute1030 Harrington St Ste 101, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 464-4010
McLaren Macomb - Cardiovascular Institute - Bay River36267 26 Mile Rd, Lenox, MI 48048 Directions (586) 591-1416
McLaren Macomb - Cardiovascular Institute - Shelby Township8180 26 Mile Rd Ste 105, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Directions (586) 464-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
- Mclaren Oakland
- Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Mohan went way beyond standards in saving my life. Typing won’t do it. I’d stand on too of the world and shout it out!
- Interventional Cardiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- McLaren Reg Med Ctr/MICHIGAN ST UNIVERSITY
- Swedish Covenant Hospital
- Swedish Covenant Hosp/ Chicago Med Sch
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Internal Medicine with OCC Special Emphasis in Hospital Medicine
