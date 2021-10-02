Dr. Jay Nayak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Nayak, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Nayak, MD
Dr. Jay Nayak, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Anderson, SC. They graduated from SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Dr. Nayak works at
Dr. Nayak's Office Locations
AnMed Oncology and Hematology2000 E Greenville St, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-4916
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nayak is a wonderful dr. He is always smiling and answers all my questions.he and his staff and all the nurses has always treated me with care and loving kindness. What a wonderful place to be if you have the dreaded cancer. Thanks to god and all the care I received I am still alive. I will always be thankful.
About Dr. Jay Nayak, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1427275437
Education & Certifications
- Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayak has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.