Overview

Dr. Jay Patterson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Patterson works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.