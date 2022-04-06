Dr. Jay Purvin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Purvin, DPM
Dr. Jay Purvin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Meadow, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Jay M Purvin467 Merrick Ave, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 489-1950
Atrium Post Acute Care of Wayne1120 Alps Rd, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (516) 489-1950
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am an avid runner and came to see Dr. Purvin for some arch pain I was having after running. He is extremely thorough and was recommended to me by another runner friend. Happy to say that I was casted for orthotics and have had a great success with them. I brought my 10 yr old son to him as well for orthotics and other skin/nail issues. Very experienced and knowledgeable! Highly recommend.
- Podiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1053310920
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Purvin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purvin speaks Italian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Purvin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purvin.
