Dr. Jack Saux III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jack Saux III, MD
Dr. Jack Saux III, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital, Riverside Medical Center, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Slidell Memorial Hospital and Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Saux III works at
Dr. Saux III's Office Locations
-
1
Northlake Pulmonary Associates1203 S Tyler St Ste 230, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 875-5300
-
2
Northshore Oncology Associates1120 Robert Blvd Ste 330, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 641-1963
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
- Washington Saint Tammany Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time to explain and answer your questions. Very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jack Saux III, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1528023843
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- La State U
- Earl K. Long Medical Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Dr. Saux III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saux III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saux III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saux III has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saux III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Saux III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saux III.
