Dr. Jay Schapira, MD
Overview
Dr. Jay Schapira, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Jay N Schapira MD Inc8635 W 3rd St Ste 750, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-2030
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Over all the many years I have been seeing Jay, he is "THE BEST OF THE BEST", is concise, and he truly takes his time with each patient with care. I had a procedure in the hospital, and the nurse told me that everyone likes Jay.
About Dr. Jay Schapira, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Schapira has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schapira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schapira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schapira.
