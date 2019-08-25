Overview of Dr. Jay Silverstein, MD

Dr. Jay Silverstein, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hood Memorial Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Silverstein works at Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Hammond in Hammond, LA with other offices in Bogalusa, LA, Lacombe, LA and Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.