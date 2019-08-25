Dr. Jay Silverstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Silverstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Silverstein, MD
Dr. Jay Silverstein, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hood Memorial Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Silverstein works at
Dr. Silverstein's Office Locations
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Hammond42078 Veterans Ave Ste A, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 419-1884
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Bogalusa335 Austin St, Bogalusa, LA 70427 Directions (985) 867-2100Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Lacombe64040 Louisiana Ste 101, Lacombe, LA 70445 Directions (985) 882-6221Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lakeview Regional Physician Group - Lakeview101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 300, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 867-2100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hood Memorial Hospital
- Lakeview Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This whole practice was a breath of fresh air for me. I started in the ER at Lakeview which was great but the follow-up stuff was a major mess. I scheduled with Dr Silverstein believing he was on my insurance plan since I picked him off the insurance web site. Dr Silverstein's receptionist is the one who finally figured out my ins didn't include him but he saw me He went through my ER record with me and answered all my questions, he went through all the follow-up with me and referred me to a doctor that is on my plan. I do wish Dr Silvertein was on my plan. His whole office staff was freiendly and helpful and patient with my frustrations with the whole follow-up mess.
About Dr. Jay Silverstein, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1124241203
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital|Washington University/Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverstein has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.