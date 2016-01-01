Overview of Dr. Jay Stambler, MD

Dr. Jay Stambler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Islip, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.



Dr. Stambler works at Doctors Office in East Islip, NY with other offices in Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.