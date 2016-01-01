Dr. Jay Stambler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stambler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Stambler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Stambler, MD
Dr. Jay Stambler, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Islip, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.
Dr. Stambler works at
Dr. Stambler's Office Locations
-
1
Lawrence L. Northorn DO PC126 E Main St Ste 1, East Islip, NY 11730 Directions (631) 581-0090
-
2
Jay B Stambler MD Medical PC450 Waverly Ave Ste 1, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 438-0333
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stambler?
About Dr. Jay Stambler, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821029026
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stambler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stambler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stambler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stambler works at
Dr. Stambler has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stambler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stambler speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stambler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stambler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stambler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stambler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.