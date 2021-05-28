Overview of Dr. Jay Sussman, MD

Dr. Jay Sussman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Sussman works at Virtua Surgical Specialists in Medford, NJ with other offices in Columbus, NJ and Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.