Dr. Jay Sussman, MD
Dr. Jay Sussman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Virtua Surgical Specialists128 Route 70 Ste G, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (856) 291-8855
Virtua Cardiology - Columbus1 Sheffield Dr Ste 201, Columbus, NJ 08022 Directions (856) 291-8855
Virtua Cardiology - Moorestown401 Young Ave Ste 275, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 291-8855
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Jay Sussman, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sussman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sussman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sussman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Sussman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sussman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sussman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sussman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.