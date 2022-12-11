Dr. Vachhani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay Vachhani, MD
Overview of Dr. Jay Vachhani, MD
Dr. Jay Vachhani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Vachhani works at
Dr. Vachhani's Office Locations
Uf Cancer Center At Orlando Health1414 Kuhl Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-5111
UF Health Neurosurgery89 W Copeland Dr Fl MP163, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He explained everything that would happen with removing my brain tumor and let me decide when to proceed. I came out of surgery with my full functions, we'll hidden incisions so I still had almost all of my hair, and feeling better than I had in years.
About Dr. Jay Vachhani, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1740418821
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vachhani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vachhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vachhani has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vachhani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vachhani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vachhani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vachhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vachhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.