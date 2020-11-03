Overview

Dr. Jay Walther, MD is a Dermatologist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.



Dr. Walther works at WALTHER JAY R MD OFFICE in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.