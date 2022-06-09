Dr. Jay Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Wang, MD
Dr. Jay Wang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Naples8350 Sierra Meadows Blvd Fl 2, Naples, FL 34113 Directions (239) 732-3140
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Dr. Wang was very personable, easy to talk with and efficient. Clinical staff very friendly and caring.
About Dr. Jay Wang, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952509606
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.