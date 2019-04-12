Dr. Jay Yasen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yasen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jay Yasen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jay Yasen, MD
Dr. Jay Yasen, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Albert Eisenstein College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Yasen works at
Dr. Yasen's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty186-03 Union Turnpike, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yasen is a true Professional, he is thoughtful and very well regarded. In addition I have never felt at all rushed during an appointment. He respectfully listens to all your concerns and that's an attribute that seems rare these days.
About Dr. Jay Yasen, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1144305459
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University|Albert Eisenstein College Of Medicine
- Vascular Neurology
