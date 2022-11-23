See All Gastroenterologists in Bedford, TX
Dr. Jay Yepuri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jay Yepuri, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (148)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jay Yepuri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Yepuri works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A.
    1600 Central Dr Ste 155, Bedford, TX 76022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 267-8470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 148 ratings
    Patient Ratings (148)
    5 Star
    (137)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yepuri?

    Nov 23, 2022
    Dr Yepuri is very nice explains well and I’ve never had a problem with him or his staff thank you all for being there for me and my husband
    — Nov 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jay Yepuri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jay Yepuri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yepuri to family and friends

    Dr. Yepuri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yepuri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jay Yepuri, MD.

    About Dr. Jay Yepuri, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811007883
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Parkland Hospital University TX SWstn
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jay Yepuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yepuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yepuri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yepuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yepuri works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Bedford, TX. View the full address on Dr. Yepuri’s profile.

    Dr. Yepuri has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yepuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    148 patients have reviewed Dr. Yepuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yepuri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yepuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yepuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jay Yepuri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.