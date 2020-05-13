Dr. Jaya Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaya Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jaya Kumar, MD
Dr. Jaya Kumar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
Florida Retina Institute564 HEALTH BLVD, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 258-5777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Retina Institute424 Treemonte Dr, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 775-9909
Florida Retina Institute790 S US Highway, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 259-9944Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Retina Institute1025 PRIMERA BLVD, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-1570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Retina Institute95 COLUMBIA ST, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 849-9621Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kumar is wonderful. She is knowledgeable, kind, and gentle. Her eye shots do not hurt at all. I would highly recommend her to anyone who has eye problems.
About Dr. Jaya Kumar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Chronic Endophthalmitis, Purulent Endophthalmitis and Acute Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
