Overview of Dr. Jaya Kumar, MD

Dr. Jaya Kumar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Florida Retina Institute in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL, Lady Lake, FL, Lake Mary, FL and Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Endophthalmitis, Purulent Endophthalmitis and Acute Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.