Overview of Dr. Jayant Jagannathan, MD

Dr. Jayant Jagannathan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Garden City Hospital, Helen Newberry Joy Hospital, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Caro Region, Mclaren Central Michigan, Mclaren Oakland, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare, MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland, Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch and Otsego Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jagannathan works at Jagannathan Neurosurgery in Novi, MI with other offices in Troy, MI, Garden City, MI, Deckerville, MI, Dearborn, MI and Madison Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.