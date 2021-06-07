Dr. Jayant Jagannathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jagannathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayant Jagannathan, MD
Overview of Dr. Jayant Jagannathan, MD
Dr. Jayant Jagannathan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Garden City Hospital, Helen Newberry Joy Hospital, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Caro Region, Mclaren Central Michigan, Mclaren Oakland, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, MyMichigan Medical Center Clare, MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland, Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch and Otsego Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Jagannathan works at
Dr. Jagannathan's Office Locations
1
Novi Surgery Center25500 Meadowbrook Rd, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 733-9904Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pm
2
Troy Surgery Center130 Town Center Dr Ste 130, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 733-9904
3
Garden City-Medical Clinic6255 Inkster Rd Ste 204, Garden City, MI 48135 Directions (248) 733-9904
4
Deckerville Clinic3559 Pine St, Deckerville, MI 48427 Directions (248) 733-9904
5
Dearborn Clinic17000 Executive Plaza Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (248) 733-9904
6
Ashok Gupta MD & Mario Santiago MD30775 Stephenson Hwy, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 733-9904
7
Jagannathan Neurosurgical Institute3290 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 150, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (650) 342-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St Joseph Hospital
- Ascension Standish Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Garden City Hospital
- Helen Newberry Joy Hospital
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Mclaren Caro Region
- Mclaren Central Michigan
- Mclaren Oakland
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
- MyMichigan Medical Center Clare
- MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
- Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Jaganathan because I suffered from spinal degenative desease. at age 60. He replaced my L5 and L4 vertabra with metal and rubber discus. He saved me from a life in a wheel chair. Thank You Dr. J. Jaganathan.
About Dr. Jayant Jagannathan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1558578708
Education & Certifications
- Auckland Hosp
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine (Chief Resident)
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- George Wash University
- Neurosurgery
