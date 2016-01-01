Dr. Jayne Ward, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayne Ward, DO
Overview of Dr. Jayne Ward, DO
Dr. Jayne Ward, DO is a Neurology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Ward works at
Dr. Ward's Office Locations
MSU Health Care Neurology & Ophthalmology804 Service Rd, East Lansing, MI 48824 Directions (517) 353-8122
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jayne Ward, DO
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1700999166
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward works at
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.