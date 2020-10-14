Overview of Dr. Jayprakash Patel, MD

Dr. Jayprakash Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Patel works at Metropolitan Urological Specialists in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.