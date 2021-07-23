Dr. Jayson Phelps, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jayson Phelps, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jayson Phelps, DPM
Dr. Jayson Phelps, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Loganville, GA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps' Office Locations
Infinity Foot and Ankle135 Lee Byrd Rd, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (678) 639-4209
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First time visiting a foot doctor and he was phenomenal! Explained everything so detailed!! Here’s to happier feet!!
About Dr. Jayson Phelps, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1851362644
Education & Certifications
- Temple U Hosp
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Northwestern University
Dr. Phelps has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phelps accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelps.
