Super Profile

Dr. Jayson Phelps, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (41)
Map Pin Small Loganville, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jayson Phelps, DPM

Dr. Jayson Phelps, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Loganville, GA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.

Dr. Phelps works at Greenleaf Foot & Ankle in Loganville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phelps' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Infinity Foot and Ankle
    135 Lee Byrd Rd, Loganville, GA 30052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 639-4209

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Eastside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Jul 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jayson Phelps, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851362644
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jayson Phelps, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phelps has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phelps works at Greenleaf Foot & Ankle in Loganville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Phelps’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelps.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

