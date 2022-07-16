Overview of Dr. Jazibeh Qureshi, MD

Dr. Jazibeh Qureshi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital.



Dr. Qureshi works at Brooklyn Office in Brooklyn, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.