Dr. Jazibeh Qureshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jazibeh Qureshi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brooklyn, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital.
Medstar Harbor Hospital2900 S Hanover St, Brooklyn, MD 21225 Directions (410) 350-8280
- Medstar Harbor Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
This is a wonderful office. I feel very cared. Dr. Qureshi, is excellent and caring. Very professional, knowledgeable and takes time with you and explains everything and answers any questions you may have! The staff is pleasant and you get waited on in no time! I highly recommend Dr. Q and this office/staff.
- Cleveland Clin Foun
- Washington Hospital Center
- West Virginia University Hospitals Ruby Memorial Hospital
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
