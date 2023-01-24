Dr. Lefaivre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jean-Francois Lefaivre, MD
Overview of Dr. Jean-Francois Lefaivre, MD
Dr. Jean-Francois Lefaivre, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from METRO MEDICAL CENTER / FRAMINGHAM UNION SCHOOL OF NURSING COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Carolinas Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 446-6810
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-6250
19305 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28219 Directions (704) 446-6810
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've had surgery three times prior to this one with Dr. Lefaivre. All of them were sports injuries as was this one. I thought the previous surgeries were great/excellent. The care that I received under Dr. Lefaivre was even better! The folks in his office and at Atrium Health Charlotte were EXCELLENT. It was a very hard day for me to have to have a bone in my face repaired. I can't say enough about how great the care I received was in this surgery and follow-up.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1477500239
- METRO MEDICAL CENTER / FRAMINGHAM UNION SCHOOL OF NURSING COLLEGE
